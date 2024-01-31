Ruscists have been shelling Kherson for over hour: There is hit in Dniprovskyi district. VIDEO
Russian occupation forces continue to shell Kherson from the temporarily occupied left Bank.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
The head of the region published the moment one of the shells hit.
"The Russian army has been shelling Kherson for over an hour. One of the hits was in Dniprovskyi district. The strike damaged a house, shops and the power grid.
Details are being clarified," noted Prokudin.
