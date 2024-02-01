ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11267 visitors online
News Video War
5 664 10

Russians are setting up new military base in occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The occupiers are setting up a military base in the area of the former Prymorskyi District Police Department.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers continue to militarise the Prymorskyi district of Mariupol. Two existing military bases (one of which is for riot police) are being supplemented with accommodation in dormitories next to or fixed with civilians. And the construction of a new base (fortification?) in the area of the former Prymorsky district police station.

All this strengthens the confidence in the "clearing" of the territory of Azovmash and Ilyich plants for new Russian units," the statement said.

See: Another movement of trucks with BCs spotted in occupied Mariupol. VIDEO

Author: 

Mariupol (1126) Petro Andriuschenko (246)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 