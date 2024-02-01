Russians are setting up new military base in occupied Mariupol - Andriushchenko. VIDEO

The occupiers are setting up a military base in the area of the former Prymorskyi District Police Department.

This was announced by the mayor's adviser Petro Andriushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers continue to militarise the Prymorskyi district of Mariupol. Two existing military bases (one of which is for riot police) are being supplemented with accommodation in dormitories next to or fixed with civilians. And the construction of a new base (fortification?) in the area of the former Prymorsky district police station.



All this strengthens the confidence in the "clearing" of the territory of Azovmash and Ilyich plants for new Russian units," the statement said.

