Car with 3 occupants explodes during recording video: "Be patient, you have a little time left...". VIDEO

A car carrying three occupants suddenly exploded when one of the occupiers was recording a video on his phone.

According to Censor.NET, the occupier's latest "videotape" was published on social media. In the recording, a Russian soldier says that he and his partner picked up their wounded and evacuated him.

"Be patient, you don't have much time left.", he says to his "three hundredth".

In the following shots, a burning enemy truck appears on the roadside. The car with the three occupants is also blown up in the air, just as it is caught up with it.

