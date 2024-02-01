Combat work of Special Forces of 12th detachment in Zaporizhzia direction. VIDEO

A video recording of the combat work of soldiers of the 12th Special Forces unit in the Zaporizhzia direction has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, there are more than three dozen successful attacks on enemy facilities and equipment with the help of kamikaze drones and ammunition drops. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy fortifications, armored vehicles, artillery installations, EW, and communication equipment.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 386,230 people (+1,000 per day), 6,322 tanks, 9,228 artillery systems, 11,773 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Watch more: Soldiers of 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade destroy two Russian tanks near Marinka with FPV drones. VIDEO