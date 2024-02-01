Combat work of Special Forces of 12th detachment in Zaporizhzia direction. VIDEO
A video recording of the combat work of soldiers of the 12th Special Forces unit in the Zaporizhzia direction has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, there are more than three dozen successful attacks on enemy facilities and equipment with the help of kamikaze drones and ammunition drops. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed enemy fortifications, armored vehicles, artillery installations, EW, and communication equipment.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password