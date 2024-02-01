Race of Russian "loaf" with FPV drone "Wild Hornets". Occupiers lost. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers showed footage of the destruction of a UAZ ("Bukhanka") car by the Russian occupiers.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The video shows the precise work of the Bulava unit of the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Special Forces Brigade.
