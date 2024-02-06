Soldiers hit occupants’ hideout from Stugna ATGM: "Easy as falling off log! Four pieces are dead". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers using Stugna anti-tank guns eliminated four occupants hiding in a trench near Avdiivka.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack by Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"Easy as falling off a log! Four of them are dead," one of the fighters sums up the result of the attack.
Warning: Strong language!
