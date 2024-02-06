"Diia" does not plan any summons or elections - Fedorov. VIDEO

The Diia Unified Portal of Public Services does not plan to issue summonses or hold elections. Diia will open its code to developers from around the world.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"There are no plans for summonses or elections," he said.

According to Fedorov, "Diia" plans to open the code in February.

"This is a very important step in terms of openness, transparency and technology in general. We have been working on it for a long time. And Diia will have an open source code. That is, developers from all over the world will be able to see how 'Diia' works," the Minister of Digital Transformation added.

Read more: There will never be summons in "Diia", - Fedorov