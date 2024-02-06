SOF fighters landed on production platform in Black Sea and destroyed equipment for controlling Iranian drones. VIDEO

The operators of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces conducted a highly complex and effective operation in the Black Sea off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to Censor.NET, the special operation was conducted in the area of constant patrolling by the Russian aviation and navy. At night, the boats of the 73rd Maritime Centre of the Special Forces came close to the production platform. After special operations and clearing, the facility was mined. The combat team moved to a safe distance and blew up the enemy target. As a result, important enemy equipment was captured and a mast with an antenna was blown up.

Read more: War against Russia at sea has two goals: to prevent Russian fleet from attacking and to ensure access of ships to Ukrainian ports - Navy Commander Neizhpapa

Read more: Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria form coalition to find mines in Black Sea - Bloomberg

According to intelligence reports, one of the illegally seized production platforms was used by the Russians to enhance the operation of the Iranian-made "Mohajer-6" unmanned reconnaissance aircraft. Namely, they installed equipment that increases the range and radius of its operation. The enemy used this UAV to conduct reconnaissance and subsequently launch strikes with Shahed kamikaze drones against critical infrastructure in southern Ukraine.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada finally adopts law on e-registry of persons liable for military service

In addition, the enemy installed a "Neva-B" radar station for detecting surface objects (from motor boats to ships) on the platform. With the help of this radar, the Russians monitored the situation in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Read more: Umierov discusses Black Sea demining initiative with Romanian counterpart Tilvar