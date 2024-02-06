ENG
Kamikaze drones detect and destroy enemy BMP-2 indoors in Bakhmut. VIDEO

Kamikaze drone operators of the Perun unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanised Brigade discovered an enemy BMP-2 in a closed room in one of the districts of Bakhmut and destroyed it.

The first kamikaze drone knocked out the gate, and the second flew inside freely and destroyed the enemy's armoured vehicles. In addition, the aerial bombers destroyed two enemy "loaves", Censor.NET reports.

elimination (4992) Bakhmut (798) APC_ (297)
