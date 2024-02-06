ENG
SSU crime against journalists: what happened and who is to blame? | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO

Yurii Butusov, Editor-in-Chief of Censor.NET, will express his opinion on the situation with the SSU surveillance of journalists of the Bihus.Info project.

"During the stream on the YouTube channel, we will talk about the shameful mess that is happening at the expense of taxpayers during the war, and what exactly the heads of the SSU and the Presidential Office are spending their time on," Butusov announced.

