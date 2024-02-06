Russian Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone is "taken as trophy" by Ukrainian ground drone. VIDEO
A Ukrainian ground drone "takes as trophy" and carried a Russian Orlan-30 reconnaissance drone to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ positions.
The video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
"Given that such a 'booty' may well turn out to be a 'surprise', using such a trophy for transport is a great solution," the post added.
