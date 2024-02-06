Zelenskyy has just signed decree that launches creation of separate branch of force in our Defence Forces - Unmanned Systems Forces. VIDEO

In his daily address, Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about his decree on the creation of unmanned systems within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The video was published on the president's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I have just signed a decree that launches the creation of a separate branch of force in our Defence Forces - the Unmanned Systems Forces. And this is not a matter of the future - it is something that should yield a very concrete result in the near future. This year should be decisive in many ways. And, obviously, on the battlefield. Drones - unmanned systems - have proven their effectiveness in battles on the ground, in the sky and at sea. Ukraine has really changed the security situation in the Black Sea thanks to drones. Repulsing assaults on the ground is largely the work of drones. The large-scale destruction of the occupiers and their equipment is also the work of drones.

Now the list of tasks is clear: special staff positions for working with drones, special units, effective training, systematisation of experience, constant scaling of production and attraction of the best ideas and the best specialists in this field. This is a task for the army, the Ministry of Defence and the government as a whole. And to ensure the necessary coordination in the Defence Forces, to ensure the proper level of planning and quality of logistics, the Unmanned Systems Forces will be created within the Armed Forces. The relevant proposals will be submitted to the NSDC for consideration.

We continue to reboot the state system - those elements that are necessary for Ukraine to achieve its goals. Quite fair goals. Ukraine can win. It must win. And we must do everything for it! Thank you to everyone who helps! Glory to everyone who fights and works for our country!" the Head of State said.