Border guards destroyed enemy mortar, AGS crew and occupants’ hideout in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

Border guards of the Guard Offensive Brigade " Revenge " destroyed an enemy 120-mm mortar, an AGS crew and a dozen enemy shelters with infantry in the Bakhmut direction.

The corresponding video was posted by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

