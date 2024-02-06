Border guards destroyed enemy mortar, AGS crew and occupants’ hideout in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the Guard Offensive Brigade " Revenge " destroyed an enemy 120-mm mortar, an AGS crew and a dozen enemy shelters with infantry in the Bakhmut direction.
The corresponding video was posted by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on its telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
