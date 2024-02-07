Ihnat about morning shelling: Previously, there were about half hundred rockets of various types. VIDEO

In the morning, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine using about 50 missiles of various types.

This was stated on Radio Svoboda by Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat, Censor.NET reports.

"We can say that there were about fifty missiles of various types. There were also UAVs the day before," he said.

According to Ihnat, the cruise missiles were constantly changing their course and manoeuvring in the western regions.

"Both to the Polish border and back," the spokesman added.

