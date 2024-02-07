Occupiers are quarreling over the Storm Shadow/SCALP flying over the S-300/S-400 launcher in occupied Crimea: "F#cking f#ggot flew". VIDEO
An archival video has been published online showing the moment when a Storm Shadow/SCALP missile flew over the S-300/S-400 launchers in occupied Crimea.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the voice of one of the occupiers swearing obscenely at a flying missile. Most likely, the video was made on 31 January 2023.
Warning: Strong language!
