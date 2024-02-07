Fighters destroy two enemy armored vehicles with help of Swedish NLAW ATGM. VIDEO

In Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two enemy armored vehicles using the Swedish NLAW ATGM.

According to Censor.NET, a video of successful attacks by Ukrainian fighters was posted on social media.

See: Sweden to increase production of 155mm ammunition for Ukraine

The NLAW ATGM was developed by the Swedish concern Saab (Saab Bofors Dynamics). These ATGMs are in service in ten countries. The NLAW is the best anti-tank weapon for infantry in difficult terrain, the manufacturer says. This anti-tank system weighs 12.5 kg and is capable of hitting armored targets at a distance of 20 to 800 meters.

Watch more: Soldiers hit occupants’ hideout from Stugna ATGM: "Easy as falling off log! Four pieces are dead". VIDEO