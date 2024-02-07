Artillerymen hit occupiers’ engineering equipment: "Excavator driver - ’two hundred’, tractor driver - ’three hundred’. They are f#cked up with balls". VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers hit an excavator and a tractor that were working on the construction of enemy defences in the occupied territories.
According to Censor.NET, the attack killed an excavator and wounded a tractor driver of the Russian engineering troops, and disabled the equipment.
Warning: Strong language!
