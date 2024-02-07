Man tried to illegally cross border for fourth time in month. He was detained again. VIDEO

For the fourth time in a month, a 44-year-old resident of Kharkiv tried to illegally get out of Ukraine. He paid $3,500 for the route, but it didn’t work.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

Two men moving towards the border were detected by a drone with a thermal imager.

When they were caught up and detained, it turned out that this was not the first time they had tried to illegally cross the border.

"A 24-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia region was stopped by border guards for the second time, and a 44-year-old Kharkiv resident tried to illegally get outside Ukraine outside checkpoints for the fourth time in a month. The men used an Internet service to navigate an unimpeded route to a neighbouring country for $3,500 per traveller," the statement said.

Watch more: Aerial reconnaissance men destroy enemy position of anti-drone gun operator in Zaporizhzhia. VIDEO

Administrative reports were drawn up against the men under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine". The cases were sent to court.