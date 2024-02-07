ENG
Border guards killed two occupants and wounded three others with accurate grenade drops. VIDEO

Border guards of the "Revenge" offensive guard brigade eliminated two occupants in the Bakhmut direction with accurate grenade attacks. Three more invaders were wounded

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Explosions and arrival at enterprise in Belgorod, Russia. VIDEO

