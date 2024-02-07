Border guards killed two occupants and wounded three others with accurate grenade drops. VIDEO
Border guards of the "Revenge" offensive guard brigade eliminated two occupants in the Bakhmut direction with accurate grenade attacks. Three more invaders were wounded
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
