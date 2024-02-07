ENG
Moment of elimination of Russian invader was filmed by soldiers of 35th Separate Marine Brigade: body of occupier was torn to pieces. VIDEO 18+

The soldiers of the 137th separate battalion of the 35th separate marine brigade eliminated three occupants near Krynky on the left bank of the Dnipro river in the temporarily occupied Kherson region.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

liquidation (2357) 35th separate brigade (24) Khersonska region (2058)
