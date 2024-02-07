"Another ghost town on map of Ukraine. Zone of complete genocide": Yurii Butusov shows what Avdiivka looks like now. VIDEO

Russian troops continue to blast Avdiivka off the map. The enemy is continuously storming the city. Only ruins remain of the settlement.

According to Censor.NET, the city turned into a total ruin after the invaders entered: houses, hospitals, and playgrounds were demolished. Journalist Yurii Butusov showed how Avdiivka looks like now.

