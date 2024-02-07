Occupant failed to hide behind IFV from Ukrainian drone in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO

The Russian invader desperately tried to escape from the border guards’ drone, but he failed. The defenders eliminated the enemy with a grenade dropped from the drone.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"A bird of the border guards of the "Revenge" brigade of the Guard of the Offensive recorded the invader in the Bakhmut direction. Seeing the destroyed IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicle), the Russian serviceman hoped to hide, but a grenade hit him there as well," the border guards said.

