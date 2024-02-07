Strengthening air defense, increasing long-range capabilities and maximizing Russia’s systemic losses - Zelenskyy on main tasks this year. VIDEO

Address of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 714th day of the war.

"Our soldiers, our combat brigades. Today we have something to honor the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade. This is the Avdiivka direction. Thank you, soldiers, for your bravery. Marinka direction - 79th Separate Air Assault Brigade. Thank you! Bakhmut direction - 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" - well done, soldiers! Siversk direction - 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Hetman Mazepa and 81st Separate Airmobile Brigade. Thank you all, warriors, for your strength! And, of course, our artillerymen - the 40th separate artillery brigade. Thank you for your accuracy!



Thank you to everyone who is fighting for our country, who is defending the Ukrainian sky, who is protecting Ukraine's security in the Black Sea. Thank you to everyone who helps us! And to everyone who works to ensure that Ukraine can withstand and achieve its own goals in the war.



We can win - we must win!

Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

