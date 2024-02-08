"I’m your f#cking master" - Russian occupier on vacation first conducts "lessons of courage" at school and then brutally beats his neighbors. VIDEO

The Russian occupier, who came on leave from the war, first gave a "lesson in courage" at the school and then severely beat the neighbours.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian publication "Cherta".

The publication notes that in November 2023, 41-year-old Dmitriy Kiryukhin returned to Atkarsk, Saratov region. He came on leave from the war against Ukraine.

The next day, the "hero" was called to the school to give a lesson in courage, and a few hours later he attacked his neighbours.

In the video, the soldier shouts to a man who is lying unconscious after being hit by the occupier: "You have to talk to me with respect. I am your f**king master".

Warning: Strong language!

While Kiryukhin was kicking the couple, no one in the yard tried to stop him, call an ambulance or the police. The man has been keeping the city in fear for many years. But as a police officer, he used to get away with it.

"This is a beast that will attack anything it sees. When he has alcohol in his blood, he has a desire to kill," locals say.

Watch more: Occupant shot himself in shell crater during battle in Krynky. VIDEO