SOF’s fighters storm enemy position: "There are four f#ggots. We are waiting for explosion and immediately start". VIDEO

In one of the operational areas, the SOF conducted a complex and effective special operation, which helped the Defence Forces improve their operational and tactical position.

According to Censor.NET, the aim of the operation was to capture the enemy's stronghold at a dominant height. The Defence Forces failed to take control of it for several months.

Under the cover of fire support, electronic warfare, and UAVs, the operators moved in to conduct special operations. Thanks to the coordinated and professional work of the SOF operators, the enemy was driven out of the stronghold, and two enemy paratroopers were captured.

