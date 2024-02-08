Lubinets appealed to UN and Red Cross due to illegal sentences of 33 Ukrainian prisoners of war in "DPR". VIDEO

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets sent official letters to the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross over the latest illegal trials of Ukrainian defenders in the so-called "DPR" by the occupiers.

Lubinets said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Once again, the so-called 'court' of the 'DPR' terrorist group has sentenced our citizens. This time, 33 Ukrainian servicemen were sentenced to 27 to 29 years in prison. They were accused of shelling residential buildings of the so-called 'republic'.



A cynical decision by the non-existent 'Supreme Court of the DPR' on the day when civilian Ukrainians are being killed by Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in Ukrainian cities," he wrote.

Lubinets noted that the verdicts announced are carried out by quasi-entities unrecognised by the international community and are illegal. Such a "trial" is a violation of the right to a fair trial and another war crime by Russia.

In addition, the verdicts passed by the so-called 'court' of the DPR quasi-entity are a gross violation of the Third Geneva Convention in terms of the right of prisoners to a fair trial and the prohibition of torture, and can be considered a war crime.

"Donetsk region is a part of Ukraine within internationally recognised borders and is subject to the jurisdiction of Ukrainian courts. Only they have the right to administer justice on this territory.



I, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, will send official letters to the UN and the ICRC to record violations of international humanitarian law.



I call on the international community to increase pressure on the aggressor to stop the practice of convicting Ukrainian defenders who are driving the enemy from their land by fake courts. We are fighting not only for the territory, but also for each of our people, and we will return them all," the Ombudsman stressed.

