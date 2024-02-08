ENG
Occupier tried to fight back against Ukrainian attack drone with bottle. VIDEO

The Russian occupier tried to fight back a Ukrainian attack drone with a plastic bottle. But he failed.

A video of the 110th Brigade's RUBPAK ("Strike UAVs Company" - ed. note) was posted by the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

