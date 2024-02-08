49 National Guard soldiers, 25 border guards, 26 Armed Forces servicemen returned home - Coordination Center. VIDEO

The 51st prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Censor.NET reports.

"The 51st exchange took place within the framework of the Coordination Headquarters on behalf of the President of Ukraine," the Coordination Headquarters said.

Among the rescued servicemen were 49 soldiers of the National Guard of Ukraine, 25 border guards, 26 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including 11 territorial defense forces.

"All of those rescued are privates and sergeants. 84 of the rescued soldiers were defending Mariupol (including 82 defenders of Azovstal), while the rest performed combat missions in the Donetsk and Luhansk sectors. At least 28 of the liberated soldiers were injured or seriously ill. The oldest was 62 years old, and the youngest was 20," the statement said.

It is noted that they managed to rescue, in particular, a doctor who was rescuing the wounded at Azovstal in extremely difficult conditions, brothers of the whole blood Mykola and Roman.

According to the Headquarters, since the full-scale invasion, 3135 Defenders have been released from Russian captivity.

The Headquarters also expressed its gratitude to the United Arab Emirates for their assistance and support in organizing this exchange.

