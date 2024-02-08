Aerial reconnaissance men of 128th Brigade "silenced" occupant’s mortar with drone drop. VIDEO
The aerial reconnaissance men of the 128th Brigade accurately dropped a grenade from a drone to "silence" an enemy mortar that was disturbing our infantry.
The video was published on the brigade's Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
At the first sound of the drone, the occupants - mortar launchers - stopped preparing to fire, hastily covered their weapons and ran for shelter. But they didn't have time to hide - as a result of the sniper's drop, two Russians were transferred to the "300th". One grenade was enough to "silence" the mortar and disable its crew.
