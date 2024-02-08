Most of soldiers who returned from captivity today are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address on the return of Ukrainians from captivity.

The corresponding video was published by the presidential press service, Censor.NET reports.

"The exchange has just taken place - another 100 of our soldiers have returned home to Ukraine from Russian captivity. Soldiers and sergeants. Most of them are defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal. Soldiers of the National Guard, the Border Guard Service, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, 3135 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity to date.

I am grateful to our entire team involved in the exchanges. I thank Kyrylo Budanov and everyone at the DIU who is involved in the exchanges. Andrii Yermak and the team of the Office. Dmytro Usov and the entire Coordination Headquarters for Prisoners of War. Everyone involved, everyone who helps. Dmytro Lubinets and the Ombudsman's team. Ihor Klymenko and the team of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Vasyl Malyuk and the SSU team.

And, of course, my special gratitude to all our soldiers on the front line, to each unit that replenishes the exchange fund and captures Russian occupants. Everyone at their position ensures this," Zelenskyy said.

