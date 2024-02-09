There were no Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian IL-76 - Danilov. VIDEO

NSDC Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said that there were definitely no Ukrainian prisoners of war on the IL-76 plane that crashed in Belgorod region of Russia.

"I can tell you for sure whether our prisoners were there - no. I say this based on the experience we had after Tehran and on what happened next. If this had really happened, the amount of biological material, what is called, let's say, the dead, would have been in significant numbers," he said.

According to Danilov, the Russians would have taken advantage of this situation and filmed it for TV.

"There was no such thing, they had the whole story ready. So let's wait, we just have to wait. If this was happening, then, believe me, Lavrov would be screaming at the UN, and they would show it all. They have nothing to show, because if it really happened, there would be a completely different picture," the NSDC Secretary said, adding that in the modern world, nothing can be hidden.

IL-76 crash in the Belgorod region of Russia

On 24 January, an Il-76 aircraft used to transport equipment and troops crashed in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

Russian media reported that the plane was carrying mostly Ukrainian prisoners of war, all of whom were killed.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine was to take place on 24 January. Later, DIU representative Andriy Yusov clarified that this exchange was to be the largest since the full-scale Russian invasion.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Ukraine will insist on an international investigation into the situation with the plane and the exchange of prisoners.

The SSU opened proceedings over the crash of an IL-76 in the Belgorod region.

Neither the UN nor the US can establish whether there were any Ukrainian prisoners of war on board.

