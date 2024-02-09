First calls home from Ukrainian prisoners released yesterday: "Honey, everything is fine, I’m home". VIDEO
A video has been posted online showing footage of the first phone calls home of Ukrainian soldiers released from captivity yesterday.
According to Censor.NET, the recording shows four soldiers calling their relatives.
