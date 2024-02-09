ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8771 visitors online
News Video War
35 479 59

Russian Armed Forces commander in captivity: "I was abandoned by GRU special forces, and Ukrainian became blood brother". VIDEO

In heavy fighting in May-September 2023, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade defeated the Russian 72nd Motorised Rifle Brigade in the village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut. Most of the enemy brigade’s officers were killed.

However, some were captured. Major Timur Abdurakhmanov with the call sign 'Shaitan' is one of them. An interview with the captured Russian officer was published on Butusov Plus.

Watch more: There were no Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian IL-76 - Danilov. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) POWs (405) officers (20) Yurii Butusov (1207) 3rd SAB (295)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 