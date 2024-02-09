Russian Armed Forces commander in captivity: "I was abandoned by GRU special forces, and Ukrainian became blood brother". VIDEO
In heavy fighting in May-September 2023, soldiers of the 3rd Assault Brigade defeated the Russian 72nd Motorised Rifle Brigade in the village of Andriivka, near Bakhmut. Most of the enemy brigade’s officers were killed.
However, some were captured. Major Timur Abdurakhmanov with the call sign 'Shaitan' is one of them. An interview with the captured Russian officer was published on Butusov Plus.
