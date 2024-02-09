ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8771 visitors online
News Video War
14 784 12

HIMARS MLRS hits "Giatsint" air defense system, "Buk" radar, "Buk M2", R330 "Zhytel" in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a "Giatsint" self-propelled artillery system, a "Buk" radar, a "Buk M2" air defence system, and a R330 "Zhytel" electronic warfare station in Donetsk Oblast with the help of the US HIMARS.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian fighters was posted on social media.

"HIMARS, adjusted by the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed another fat portion of targets in Donetsk region. Expensive enemy equipment was demilitarised: SAU "Giatsint", radar to "Buk", "Buk M2", R330 "Zhytel", the author of the publication said in the post.

Watch more: Crews of two HIMARS MLRS attack invaders: "Good morning, f#ggots! Glory to Ukraine ". VIDEO

Author: 

Donetska region (3663) Self-propelled artillery (142) HIMARS (202) anti-aircraft missile systems (153)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 