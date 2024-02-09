HIMARS MLRS hits "Giatsint" air defense system, "Buk" radar, "Buk M2", R330 "Zhytel" in Donetsk region. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a "Giatsint" self-propelled artillery system, a "Buk" radar, a "Buk M2" air defence system, and a R330 "Zhytel" electronic warfare station in Donetsk Oblast with the help of the US HIMARS.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of successful attacks by Ukrainian fighters was posted on social media.

"HIMARS, adjusted by the 14th Regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, destroyed another fat portion of targets in Donetsk region. Expensive enemy equipment was demilitarised: SAU "Giatsint", radar to "Buk", "Buk M2", R330 "Zhytel", the author of the publication said in the post.

