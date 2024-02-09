Occupier films his "two hundredths": "It’s not honey here, f#ck, and it’s not fairy tale, guys". VIDEO 18+
The surviving occupier filmed the bodies of his "two hundredth" in one of the combat areas.
According to Censor.NET, a video posted on social media shows several bodies that are already being covered by snow.
"It's not honey here, f#ck, and not a fairy tale, guys... Our fighter is lying down," the invader says in the video.
Warning: Strong language!
