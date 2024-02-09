ENG
Artillerymen of 45th Brigade destroyed four tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade in the eastern sector collected a considerable harvest of destroyed occupiers’ equipment: four tanks, two armored personnel carriers, a field ammunition storage unit, an anti-aircraft mount, and an ATV.

The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

