Artillerymen of 45th Brigade destroyed four tanks and two infantry fighting vehicles. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 45th Separate Artillery Brigade in the eastern sector collected a considerable harvest of destroyed occupiers’ equipment: four tanks, two armored personnel carriers, a field ammunition storage unit, an anti-aircraft mount, and an ATV.
The corresponding video was published by the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
