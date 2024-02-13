Enemy kamikaze drone explodes during launch: "Aviation has fired f#cking brilliant". VIDEO
The occupiers launched a kamikaze drone from the high-rise of the destroyed building. However, the so-called drone operator launched the enemy drone manually, after which the UAV flew down and exploded.
According to Censor.NET, the video was filmed by the Russian invaders on a phone.
"This is how our aviation is operating," the occupier says at the beginning of the video. However, after the drone failed to launch, the Russian summarized: "Aviation has fired f#cking brilliant."
