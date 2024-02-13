Occupiers complain about their command and loss of personnel: "Just f#cking meat, that’s what we are". VIDEO

Russian soldiers from the 155th Marine Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a video message after one of their recent attempts to storm Novomykhailivka. The occupiers complain that only three of the three groups returned alive. Then, the soldiers of Strike Unmanned Aerial Systems Company (RUBpAK) Bulava of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade hit 3 tanks, 7 MT-LBs and 1 IFV of the occupiers moving towards Ukrainian positions by FPV-drones.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video message of the occupiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

The occupiers complain about their command and that they are going on "meat assaults": "Just f#king meat, that's what we are," the Russians say.

