Commander-in-Chief of AFU Syrskyi and Defense Minister Umierov visited all the hotspots of frontline today. They are solving existing problems - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Address by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the end of the 720th day of the war.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the president's telegram channel.

"The frontline, and in particular Avdiivka, Kupiansk, Lyman. Maximum attention, maximum support.

Commander-in-Chief of AFU Syrskyi and Defence Minister Umierov have been on the ground, at the frontline, all day. We have visited all the hotspots of the frontline today. They reported on the situation. They are solving the existing problems: manning the units, strengthening them, and managing them. There will be reinforcement with drones and electronic warfare. Command positions will also be strengthened. There will be a detailed report later.

Glory to all those who are fighting for Ukraine, who are working to preserve our independence, and to everyone who helps," Zelenskyy said.

