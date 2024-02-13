Soldiers of 42nd Brigade eliminated enemy infantry in damaged armored vehicles and later destroyed Russian tank. VIDEO
Pilots of the Perun unit of the 42nd Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Bakhmut direction destroyed enemy infantry in a hit armored vehicle and later destroyed a Russian tank with several drones.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
