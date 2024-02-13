Ukrainian Defense Forces show how drones strike at occupants near Krynky. VIDEO
Russian troops suffer significant losses on the left bank of the Kherson region. Thus, operators of attack drones of the 503rd Separate Marine Battalion eliminated Russian personnel near Krynky.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Southern Defense Forces in a telegram channel.
