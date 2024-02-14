Consequences of night shelling in Kherson: there is lot of damage in city center. VIDEO
At night, Russians fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.
This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the occupiers hit residential areas. Many damages were recorded in the central part of the city.
Mrochko also posted a video showing the consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson.
