ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11830 visitors online
News Video
2 551 6

Consequences of night shelling in Kherson: there is lot of damage in city center. VIDEO

At night, Russians fired several times at Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson City Military Administration Roman Mrochko in his telegram-channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the occupiers hit residential areas. Many damages were recorded in the central part of the city.

See more: During shelling of Kherson, occupiers hit territories of health care facilities and transport stop. PHOTOS

Mrochko also posted a video showing the consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson.

Author: 

shoot out (13236) Kherson (1145)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 