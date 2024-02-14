Kyiv bids farewell to combat medic Diana Wagner from Germany. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A funeral ceremony was held at St Michael’s Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv for Diana Wagner, a German combat medic who saved the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers and wanted to become a Ukrainian citizen.

Diana Wagner moved to Ukraine before the full-scale invasion began. She fell in love with Ukrainian culture and traditions, studied the Ukrainian language, and applied for Ukrainian citizenship.

She has been fighting in the "Carpathian Sich" since the beginning of the Izium campaign, for over 2 years. Wagner was the chief medic of the Third Assault Brigade's assault battalion. According to her comrades-in-arms, Diana did not interact with the Ukrainian media. She did her job at the front without a hint of PR on social media. She saved the lives of many Ukrainian soldiers.

Wagner was killed in late January in the battles for Ukraine in the Luhansk region, in the Svatove direction.

Photo and video by Oleg Bogachuk






















