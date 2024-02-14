Occupier shows his "two hundredths" and burned equipment near Avdiivka: "Our corpses. With red bandages. Out of 4000 people, 30 percent are left". VIDEO 18+
A video has been posted online in which the occupier films its positions and talks about the significant losses of the Russian army in the fighting in the Avdiivka sector.
According to Censor.NET, the occupier notes on the recording that about a third of the invaders out of 4,000 survived in the battles with the Ukrainians. The footage shows a lot of burnt-out enemy vehicles.
Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!
