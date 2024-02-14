DIU intercepted conversation between occupiers about destroyed Caesar Kunikov: Debris and oily stain. AUDIO

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has published intercepted radio conversations of Russians from the site of the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov. According to a preliminary visual assessment of the ship’s draft, the Caesar Kunikov was loaded with equipment when it sank.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

"Intercepted radio communications of Russians from the site of the destruction of the large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov show that only an "oily stain" remained of the enemy vessel after the attack by the DIU special forces," the intelligence report said.

It is noted that the Russians carried out a visual inspection of the shipwreck from Ka-52 and Mi-8 helicopters, and the information was transmitted by the An-26 military transport aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

"I can see the wreckage and an oily stain," the Russian pilot said.

The DIU added that the Russian large amphibious assault ship had been moored for 10 days at a specialized berthing wall, the so-called "boat slip," from which the occupiers load ships with military weapons and equipment.

"According to a preliminary visual assessment of the ship's draft, the Caesar Kunikov was loaded during the sinking," the press service adds.

Earlier, the media reported that on the morning of February 14, the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov was attacked in the Black Sea.

Later, the DIU noted that on 14 February 2024, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with all components of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine, destroyed the large landing ship Caesar Kunikov of the Black Sea Fleet of the aggressor state of Russia.

"The successful mission was carried out by the special forces of the Group 13 of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The special operation was made possible with the support of the United24 platform. The enemy ship was attacked by Magura V5 maritime strike drones off the coast of the temporarily occupied Crimea near the city of Alupka," the statement said.

As a result, the Caesar Kunikov sustained critical holes in its port side and began to sink. It is symbolic that the Russian officer after whom the ship was named was killed exactly 101 years ago.

The occupiers' search and rescue operation was unsuccessful.

