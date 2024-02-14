ENG
Lukashenko proposes to ban Belarusian youth from wearing clothes of global brands: "They dress better than me. Ours are already sewing well too". VIDEO

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko proposes to ban young people from wearing clothes of global brands.

According to Censor.NET, he said this at a meeting with government officials. Lukashenko has two arguments: "They dress better than me" and "Our people are sewing well now".

