Bodies of eliminated occupants who tried to assault Ukrainian positions lie in forest belt in Bakhmut direction. VIDEO
Border guards filmed the bodies of the eliminated occupants, which are scattered in a forest belt in the Bakhmut direction.
According to Censor.NET, the video was recorded using a drone camera of the border guards.
"Bakhmut direction. The enemies not only suffer huge losses in "meat assaults" but also do not take the bodies of their "brothers", proving once again that the phrase "we don't leave their own behind" has nothing to do with reality," the border guards write.
