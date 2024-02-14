Step by step, we will clear Black Sea of Russian terrorist facilities - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The President commented on the sinking of the Russian large amphibious assault ship Caesar Kunikov, saying that Ukraine will clear the Black Sea of terrorist facilities.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I am grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, I am grateful to the DIU soldiers - Group 13 of the 9th Department! Today we have added more security in the Black Sea and more motivation for our people. This is important. And we will clear the Black Sea of Russian terrorist facilities step by step.

Glory to everyone who is fighting for our country and people! Glory to everyone who works for Ukraine!" Zelenskyy said.

