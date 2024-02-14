ENG
Occupier confessed to our soldiers that his "comrades" were killed by Russian drone. VIDEO

A Russian prisoner of war told Ukrainian defenders that their command treated them terribly. In addition, during an evacuation attempt, a Russian drone attacked his own soldiers.

According to Censor.NET, the relevant video message of the occupiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.

Russian Army (9088) liquidation (2399) captivity (780)
