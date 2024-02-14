Occupier confessed to our soldiers that his "comrades" were killed by Russian drone. VIDEO
A Russian prisoner of war told Ukrainian defenders that their command treated them terribly. In addition, during an evacuation attempt, a Russian drone attacked his own soldiers.
According to Censor.NET, the relevant video message of the occupiers was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel.
