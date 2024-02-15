ENG
"Technological" explosion at Roscosmos defense plant in Altai Krai of Russian Federation. VIDEO

A powerful explosion occurred near a defence enterprise in Altai Krai of the Russian Federation. Local authorities explained it as a "technological process"

According to Censor.NET, local residents filmed a column of smoke that appeared as a result of a "technological process".

"In the morning of 15 February, residents of Biysk heard an explosion and saw a column of smoke over the city. The explosion could have occurred at the plant of the 'Federal Research and Production Centre Altai' JSC, which is part of the Roscosmos state corporation and produces ammunition, solid rocket engine charges and explosives. The authorities traditionally explain explosions at military enterprises by 'short circuits'. But in case the explosion is particularly powerful and the smoke rises to the sky, a new wording has been invented: "the peculiarities of the technological process," reads the commentary to the video posted on social media.

